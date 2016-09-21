Report claims Pogba is ‘causing ripples’ in Man Utd dressing room

Paul Pogba’s “detached persona” has not gone down well with his Manchester United team-mates, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Sun’s chief football reporter Neil Ashton claims that the Frenchman’s attitude towards his team-mates – and the ‘untouchable’ reputation he already holds at the club has not gone down well in the United dressing room.

He writes that Pogba’s ‘detached persona’ is ‘causing ripples in the United dressing room. Pogba has spent large amounts of his time reacquainting himself with Cheshire life instead of getting to grips with the stuff at the sharp end.’

The report claims that Pogba is the only ‘untouchable’ at the club, with every other Manchester United player apparently told that they could be sold in January.

The players allegedly had a meeting on Monday at which ‘there was a collective agreement to show what United are about at Sixfields, to remind the country that those red shirts still mean something special’.

The report goes on to claim that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, by contrast, is seen as ‘surprisingly approachable’ by his new team-mates.