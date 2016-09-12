Report claims PSG failed in ‘secret approach’ to lure Eriksen

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen was the subject of a failed approach from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports in France.

French media outlet Foot-Sur 7 claims the Danish star had emerged as the primary target of PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who along with recently-appointed manager Unai Emery, had hoped to lure the player to the French capital.

However, it’s claimed PSG were forced to give up on their ‘secret approach’ for the player after it emerged he was intent on staying in the Premier League, while Tottenham had no interest in selling the player they signed from Ajax in the summer of 2013 for £11million.

And as a sign of his commitment to the cause, Eriksen just last week signed a new four-year deal to keep him with the club until 2020.

It was also claimed at the weekend that Eriksen rejected advances from Manchester United and Juventus to commit himself to Spurs.