Report claims Rangers star heading to Italy in £17m January deal

Italian giants Roma have reportedly agreed a £17million fee with Rangers to sign an Ibrox star in the January transfer window.

Sport.RO claims that Ianis Hagi will be heading to Rome in the new year, just weeks after the summer window closed. The 22-year-old has been continually linked with an exit after an outstanding 2020-21 campaign, as Steven Gerrard’s men lifted the Scottish Premiership title.

Hagi contributed to 23 goals last term, scoring eight and laying on an impressive 15 assists. He has started the current campaign in a similar fashion, notching twice and adding a further two assists.

And now reports from his native Romania claim that a deal is agreed to sign for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The report states that Rangers have agreed a £17m fee, while Lazio were also keen but failed to meet his asking price.

The fee does appear to be high for a player who is unproven in the bigger European leagues. However, if true it’s unlikely that the Ibrox outfit will be able to turn down that sort of figure.

Hagi is regarded as one of Gerrard’s best performers, alongside Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and James Tavernier, and it would be a blow to lose him.

West Ham keen on Gers defensive ace

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Connor Goldson is reportedly a player of growing interest to West Ham amid claims he has snubbed the offer of a new contract.

The 6ft 3in defender has proved a cornerstone of the success the Gers have enjoyed under Steven Gerrard. Operating at the heart of defence, Goldson has made 171 appearances since arriving from Brighton in summer 2018.

But that four-year deal he signed upon joining Rangers is due to expire next summer. And efforts to pin him down to an extension have so far been met with resistance by the player and his agent.

As such, Football Insider claims Goldson is a ‘player of interest’ for West Ham boss David Moyes.

Despite spending £25m to sign Kurt Zouma this summer, the Hammers are still on the lookout for more defensive cover.

That’s because first-choice defensive duo Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson will be 34 and 32 by the end of the season. The pair have started all four of the Hammers’ Premier League matches this season.

But Moyes knows time is not on their side and will look to replace them over time.

And with Goldson potentially available on a free transfer, Moyes is reportedly serious considering a move.