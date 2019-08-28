Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly told Alexis Sanchez he would only play in cup competitions and the Europa League if he had stayed at Old Trafford this summer.

Multiple sources claim United have agreed a 10-month loan deal with Inter Milan which does not include an option to buy, with the Premier League club retaining control of the 30-year-old who still has almost three years left on his contract.

That will mean Sanchez will return to Old Trafford next summer, with the club hoping the loan spell in Italy helps the Chilean rediscovers the talents that made him British football’s highest-paid footballer.

The astonishing costs of United sending Sanchez to the San Siro for 10 months have been revealed – and it does not make pretty reading for Ed Woodward.

And according to a report in The Times, Solskjaer had left Sanchez with little choice but to push for a move after being told by the United boss that he did not intend on using the former Arsenal man in the Premier League this season.

Solskjaer prefers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to lead his line and, even after Romelu Lukaku’s big-money departure to Inter Milan, the Norwegian would prefer to give 17-year-old Mason Greenwood more game time ahead of Sanchez after he impressed in pre-season.

Sanchez has only netted four goals since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 and earns a reported £500,000 a week.

Seems a wet and windy Carabao Cup clash at Crawley did not carry much appeal for the Chilean, who will now hope he can resurrect his career back in Italy.

