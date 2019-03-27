Report claims to have inside track on Marcus Rashford future

Marcus Rashford “has no desire to leave” Manchester United this summer, despite increasing speculation that Barcelona will come calling.

The Daily Mirror claims Rashford is in no mood to leave his boyhood club despite, so far, failing to agree a new contract at Old Trafford.

The England forward was believed to be “disillusioned” with life at United under Jose Mourinho, but he has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with eight goals in 18 appearances.

United are still expected to have to fight off Barcelona’s attempts to sign the 21-year-old this summer with Mundo Deportivo yesterday reporting that Rashford is one of Barcelona’s top targets to replace Luis Suarez.

Barca are understood to be ready yo take advantage of the uncertainty over Rashford’s United future by launching a bid in excess of £100million for the player.

Rashford is out of contract in 2020 and and his representatives have held talks with United over a new deal which will likely double his current £75,000-a-week deal.

Last month the same source claimed the Wythenshawe-born forward had “indicated he is ready to sign a new deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until potentially 2025”.

With executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also confident he would soon be able to announce a new contract for Rashford.

