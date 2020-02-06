Tottenham players ‘unhappy with Mourinho’ over Ndombele jibe

Tottenham players are reportedly unhappy that Jose Mourinho decided to publicly criticise record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

The midfielder, who was signed from Lyon in the summer for a reported €62m, has only managed to play 90 minutes five times for Spurs this season.

Ndombele looked sharp when coming on for a 20-minute cameo in the win over Manchester City, his first appearance since hobbling off with a hip injury at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

And the Frenchman started the 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round replay victory over Southampton, playing his part in the opening goal when his shot was deflected in by Jack Stephens.

However, he only played 61 minutes before being hauled off by Mourinho and replaced by Dele Alli with the scores level at 1-1.

Mourinho said on Tuesday that Ndombele needed to step up and that he was still not ready to play 90 minutes for Tottenham after recovering from injury.

The Tottenham boss has also said in the past that Ndombele is “always injured” and after he missed Spurs’ 2-1 win over Brighton earlier in the season that “he was not injured but not feeling in a condition to play.”

And now The Athletic states that the public calling out ‘did not go down well’ with some of Mourinho’s first-team squad.

The report added: “Those uncomfortable about it felt that Mourinho would have been better off dealing with the issue privately and that it should have been more of a discussion between the head coach and the club’s medical staff.”

Ndombele should get plenty of time to build up his fitness levels over the next 10 days as Spurs enjoy their winter break, with a trip to Aston Villa next on the agenda on February 16.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has opened up on how he found the last few months of his time at Tottenham “hectic” and how he was painted as the “bad guy” in the Spurs changing room.

Having revealed in the summer following Spurs‘ defeat in the Champions League final how he was open to finding a new challenge, Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away from North London for months.

The Denmark international was then in and out of the team until his departure, with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealing that he knew from the day he started in the job that Eriksen wanted to leave.

Eriksen eventually sealed a move to Inter during the January transfer window and has made two appearances for Antonio Conte’s side so far.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Eriksen opened up in detail about how he found the final few months of his tenure with Spurs. Read more…