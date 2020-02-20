Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was reportedly prepared to push through a deal that would have seen Christian Eriksen join Manchester United for £17million in January.

Inter Milan completed Eriksen’s signing in the winter market, as the playmaker arrived at the San Siro in a deal worth €20m (£16.9m).

However, prior to joining the Serie A club, the Denmark international was also said to be on United’s radar.

Inter were always considered to be the favourites to sign the former Ajax man before he became a free agent in the summer, but a report has also claimed that Spurs supremo Daniel Levy was also open to the idea of allowing the 28-year-old to move to Old Trafford.

Norway’s Viasport had Denmark manager Age Hareide as one of their guests on Wednesday and he revealed that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Eriksen at United.

“There were clubs in England that were interested in him. Manchester United were interested in Christian Eriksen. I know that Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] was,” Hareide said, as quoted by BT Sport.

Eriksen’s national team manager also claims there was also interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the player but that Inter ultimately won the race because they were more proactive in trying to sign the Dane.

“There was talk of Real Madrid and in part Barcelona … but mostly Real Madrid. But along the way, Inter and [Antonio] Conte showed their interest. And they showed real interest in Christian, and that was the most important thing,” Hareide added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has admitted that he does not rate Erling Haaland and wanted Manchester United to sign him.

The 19-year-old striker moved to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth just €20million.

United wanted to sign Haaland, who had played under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, but were left stunned when the teenager opted to join Dortmund instead.

The forward has been in sensational form for his new side and bagged a brace a brilliant brace in a 2-1 Champions League win over PSG on Tuesday night.

Haaland managed 16 goals from 14 Austrian Bundesliga games prior to his departure and already has 11 for Dortmund in just seven appearances in all competitions.

However, Gillespie does not the player and has been surprised by Haaland's sensational form for Dortmund.