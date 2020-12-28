A report in Germany claims that Frank Lampard is on the brink of the sack at Chelsea, with an experienced German boss ready to step in.

The Blues have suffered three defeats in their last four games, having made an impressive start to the campaign.

That has led to somewhat surprising speculation that the Chelsea legend could be axed before the turn of the year.

Bild, as cited by caughtoffside, states that defeat to Aston Villa on Monday night could signal the end.

The report adds that former Dortmund and PSG chief Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming Stamford Bridge chief.

Tuchel was shown the door in Paris last week, despite winning multiple trophies. He is expected to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

There’s no concrete evidence of Lampard being shown the door at this stage. Bild, however, is adamant it could happen.

The former England midfielder has been entrusted with overseeing a rebuild at Chelsea. So it would appear that sacking him at this stage would be harsh.

However, former Blues midfielder Craig Burley has backed up those claims and thinks Lampard is in trouble.

Lampard on the chopping block

Despite a near £250m summer transfer splurge, Chelsea are four points worse off than they were after 15 games last season.

And Burley reckons unless there’s a quick improvement, Lampard could soon find speculation mounting over his future.

“[Lampard’s] got players out of form, he’s got players that are not fully fit, and that’s a problem,” Burley said on ESPN FC.

“They have gone from looking one of the paciest, quickest sides in the Premier League, to one of the most pedestrian.

“That is a huge issue for him. This owner Roman Abramovich, he doesn’t suffer inconsistency, bad results, no matter who it is.

“So let me be clear, Lampard is back on the chopping board currently as we speak.”

