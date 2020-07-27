Reports from Portugal are claiming that Aston Villa will sack Dean Smith and appoint former Benfica boss Bruno Lage.

Newspaper A Bola claims to have confirmed Sport TV’s news which states that Lage is ‘very close’ to taking charge of the Premier League club.

The report adds that an agreement between Villa and the 44-year-old did not depend on the outcome Premier League surival. Villa secured their place in the top-flight on the final day of the season

Lage has some past experience in the Premier League and in the Championship. He acted as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Speculation has mounted over a return to England after Lage rejected the chance to manage Braga.

A Bola, as cited by SportWitness, claims that super agent Jorge Mendes has been handling the talks. Adding that an official announcement could be made very soon.

The outlet recalls that Villa tried to lure Lage back in October 2018, while O Jogo has followed A Bola’s lead on the proposed deal.

They report that the move for the man who was sacked by Benfica in early July is ‘one step’ away from happening.

The news does appear somewhat harsh on Smith, who guided the club to survival after they earned a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

However, it seems Villa have loftier ambitions than battling relegation. As they prepare for another season of top-flight football.

