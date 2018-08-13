Liverpool did not offer Lyon star Nabil Fekir a five-year deal because of fears over his knee problems, a report has claimed.

The Reds were expected to land the France playmaker in June but the deal ultimately fell through.

And now the Liverpool Echo has lifted the lid on why the move failed to materialise.

It claims that fears over the player’s long-term history of knee problems were behind the collapse.

That is a complete contradiction to previous claims, where it has been said that Liverpool merely wanted to use the money on signing goalkeeper Alisson from Roma instead.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has revealed the one job he would quit Anfield for.

