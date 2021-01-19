Looks like Liverpool will begin life next season without one of Jurgen Klopp’s trusted performers after a pre-contract deal was reportedly signed ahead of a summer exit.

Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is said to have penned a deal with Barcelona ahead of a free transfer to the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.

The Dutchman has been an influential figure for the reigning Premier League champions. However, the club were unable to agree terms on a new contract, with his current deal winding down.

According to Todo Fichajes (as cited by CaughtOffside) Wijnaldum has taken advantage of being able to speak to foreign clubs about a move by agreeing to head to Catalonia.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman has been after his fellow countryman since taking the reins at the Nou Camp last summer.

The pair have worked well together during their time with the Holland national team. To that end, Koeman feels the 30-year-old is a perfect fit for a Barca midfield that needs upgrading.

While Wijnaldium’s apparent exit will come as a blow to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has already been linked with a number of replacements.

Liverpool already lining-up replacement

The man at the top of Klopp’s list is said to be Yves Bissouma, who is valued between £25-30million.

The Brighton star has had a major impact on the south coast since a £15m switch in 2018.

His all-action style is similar to Wijnaldum’s, but at six years younger than the Dutchman he has a huge upside.

For their part, Brighton are not keen on selling – especially given the Reds are also after centre-back Ben White.

But will a gaping hole to fill, Liverpool are sure to test the south coast club’s resolve this summer.

As for Wijnaldum, it would appear that five amazing years on Merseyside are close to coming to an end.

