Zinedine Zidane has reportedly identified a Barcelona contract rebel as a potential first recruit if he were to become Manchester United manager, according to the Spanish media.

With more damaging claims being made about the future of several United stars should Jose Mourinho stay on as manager, reports have continued to grow that the club are considering an approach to appoint former Real Madrid coach Zidane as his successor.

However, it’s reported that Zidane will only move to Old Trafford if he gains total control of incomings and outgoings at the club – something he lacked at Real Madrid and, as per the report, one of the factors that led to his departure at the Bernabeu.

United are currently in the market to appoint a director of football to plug that gap between Mourinho and the United board – but Zidane’s request could yet change all that if the fanciful report is proved correct.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claims Zidane may already have lined up his first signing as United boss, with a deal for Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba inching closer.

The paper claims the Spain left-back is upset Barca are yet to open talks with him on a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Alba has just 18 months remaining on his existing agreement and is looking for an increase on his wages as well as a new three-year deal.

But the Spanish paper suggests Alba could be lured to Old Trafford with United ready to swoop in and bring him in as a replacement for Luke Shaw, who himself looks increasingly likely to move on.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.