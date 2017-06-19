Report claims Zlatan could rejoin Man Utd in November

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reported to have targeted a return to action by November and amid claims he could still sign a short-term deal with Manchester United.

The Swedish superstar was released at the end of his one-year agreement with United earlier this month as the club decided not to exercise the option to extend the veteran forward’s playing contract by a further year following the serious ACL injury he sustained in May.

The knee injury was expected to keep the former Barcelona and Juventus star out of action until January 2018 at the earliest, when the player was expected to sign for LA Galaxy.

However, a report in the Daily Star claims the player is defying medical science and is well ahead of schedule. The paper claims the player could be back in action by as early as November, which they say, raises the possibility of Ibrahimovic signing a short-term deal with the club.

Ibrahamovic was at one of United’s training grounds last Tuesday – Littleton Road in Salford – with his sons Maximillian and Vincent, who were training there.

And he told staff there he hopes to be fit in five months.

United’s 28-goal top scorer from last season has already been given permission by the club to do his rehabilitation at their main training complex at Carrington.