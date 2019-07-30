Paulo Dybala will happily reject a potential £80m move to Manchester United this summer after reports in Italy claimed he had two major misgivings over the reported transfer.

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are understood to be preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina forward as part of that deal.

Spurs, meanwhile, have also emerged as a serious front-runner to land 25-year-old, who only scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced him onto the bench.

The two clubs were even handed some transfer advice from Juventus director Pavel Nedved as he said a firm bid would give the Old Lady something to think about.

However, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Dybala has no interest in a move to Old Trafford for two significant reasons and would reject any proposal to move to Ole Solskjaer’s side.

According to the Italian paper, Dybala has plenty of doubts of the style of football United play. It’s reported he feels their style has become too negative under Solskjaer and that they ‘are not particularly offensive’ as compared to some of their Premier League rivals.

Furthermore, he feels the club’s lack of Champions League football would pose a problem and that he would prefer to sign for a club who can offer him that as a first priority.

In addition, it’s said Dybala – who will make a stay at Juventus his first priority unless told to leave – would opt for a move to LaLiga ahead of a move to the Premier League, should Juve decide to cash in.

Il Gazzetta claims Dybala is due to hold talks with Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club on Thursday, where it will be determined whether he is told he can leave this summer.

However, Nedved has refused to guarantee the Argentinian’s stay at the Allianz Stadium this summer, saying: “There are some proposals [for Dybala], there is some interest, but we wait for concrete action so we can then decide calmly.”

