Chelsea should have no fears of losing N’Golo Kante in 2021 after a French newspaper’s claims that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge were dismissed as ‘total b*******.

The Blues have been the most active player in the 2020 summer transfer window.

High-profile deals have been completed for superstars the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. In total, Chelsea shelled out over £230million.

With the club now in need of reducing their arrears, Kante found himself regularly linked with the exit door.

The France star has been the subject of speculation linking with Inter Milan for much of the summer. Reports earlier this week suggested Antonio Conte’s side had failed with a swap approach involving Christian Eriksen.

Kante has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United were he to become available.

Now according to Le Parisien, rising tensions between Kante and Frank Lampard could see the midfielder depart.

The French paper claims Lampard wouldn’t allow Kante to miss training for a friend’s wedding – a decision the 29-year-old struggled to accept.

Furthermore, Le Parisien also reports Kante ‘dreams’ of a move to Real Madrid.

The LaLiga champions have been linked with Kante in the past. But they are yet to show any firm, current interest in the World Cup winner.

Kante has a contract until the end of 2023. It’s claimed his management believe it will be easier for their client to secure a move next summer.

However, the reports have been quickly dismissed by the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law.

He writes: Reports out of France of a problem between Frank Lampard and N’Golo Kante over a wedding are, excuse my French, total b*******.

“Remember, it was Lampard who granted Kante compassionate leave when he was worried about Covid. No issue between manager and player.”

Lampard on Kante future

Lampard addressed Kante’s future just last month when questioned if he could be sacrificed before the window shuts.

The Blues boss, however, was adamant Kante remains a vital part of his plans and he had no wish to sell the midfielder.

“I think pretty much every club in the world would want N’Golo Kante,” the Chelsea boss told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I have seen those reports as well. He is an incredible player and person and I certainly don’t want to lose him. He’s fundamental in terms of what I’m trying to do.

“We can obviously talk about the attacking players we have but someone like N’Golo and the work he does in midfield.

“It was a difficult year for him last year because of the injuries. He came into the season with an injury and it was a domino effect through the year. It was probably a culmination of four or five years of games, so I’m really excited to have him fit. He looks fresh, he’s a big deal to me.”

