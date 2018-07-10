Report dismisses links that Liverpool have bid £80m for Juventus star

Premier League side Liverpool will not pursue a transfer deal for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Speculation had been rife that the Reds were ready to make a club record offer of £80million for the Argentina international with other reports claiming that the Reds would try and capitalise on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible move to Juve in order to re-launch attempts to sign Paolo Dybala.

However, the Liverpool Echo says that reports are wide of the mark with Dybala not featuring on Jurgen Klopp’s list of targets.

Dybala was mooted as one of the possible options as a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir collapsed in June.

There has been encouraging signs that a deal for Fekir – who is thought to be a long-term replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho – could be resurrected.

Despite that, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has continued to pour cold water on speculation that he could move to Anfield.

“I think that Nabil will be at OL next season,” Aulas told RMC Sport.”I have almost a father-son relationship with my players, I gave him the chance to go to Liverpool because it was his dream club.

“I did that too with Tolisso and Umtiti, he is our captain and it is the coach’s wish to keep him.”