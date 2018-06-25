Report gives key update on Arsenal’s pursuit of €20m Sevilla star

LaLiga side Sevilla have claimed that Ever Banega is “not for sale” amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The Argentina midfielder worked with Unai Emery at Valencia and Sevilla and the new Gunners boss is said to be keen to bring the 29-year-old to the Emirates.

Reports last week suggested Banega’s representatives had held talks with Arsenal and the player had sought assurances over what role he might under Emery.

But The Independent has been told by “a high-ranking Sevilla official” that Banega is “not for sale under any circumstances”.

Sevilla also believe that Arsenal have “higher priority targets”.

The La Liga club are said to be keen to hold talks with Banega when Argentina’s World Cup campaign concludes to convince him to stay.

But Banega’s relatively low £17.6million buy-out clause leaves the player in a strong position to determine his own future.

