Report: Arsenal face fight with PSG to keep youngster

Kristopher da Graca: His contract is up at the end of the season

Arsenal could struggle to hold onto youngster Kristopher Da Graca with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in the Swedish starlet.

The 18-year-old joined Arsenal as a kid but his progress into the first team was hampered by a knee injury and now Da Graca finds himself out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Once recovered from his knee injury, a series of underwhelming performances at under-18 level saw him make a number of mistakes and cost the Gunners at youth level.

However, The Sun claims that Da Graca is now progressing well again and has caught the eye of PSG, who could possibly seek to make a move for the powerful centre-back.

The report continues by saying that if he can’t secure a permanent place in the second string in north London then he could look to move down to France.