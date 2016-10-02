Report: Juve to rival Liverpool for Swedish youngster Isak

Liverpool could face competition from Juventus in their pursuit of AIK teenager Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato claims that Juve are considering a January swoop for the Swedish striker after sending scouts to watch the youngster.

The Reds have been linked with the 17-year-old, while Sport say Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Leicester are also tracking the ‘new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’.

Isak is already a regular fixture in the AIK first team and has impressed so far this term, having scored eight goals in 17 appearances in the Swedish top flight.

The report adds that the Serie A giants are already looking at possibly sending Isak on loan to Cagliari if they can finalise a deal in the next transfer window.

Isak has already drawn comparisons with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his homeland with his imposing figure and solid goalscoring record.