Report: Klopp contacts Mbappe’s agent as Liverpool up chase

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made contact with Kylian Mbappe’s agent amid claims Liverpool hope to beat a series of rivals to the Monaco teenager.

The 18-year-old striker is one of Europe’s most in-demand players this summer, with a number of Europe’s big hitters – including European champions Real Madrid – said to be actively pursuing his signature.

Arsenal are said to have had a £87million bid rejected for Mbappe last month, while Manchester United have also been touted as possible candidates for his signature.

Liverpool were first linked with an ambitious move for the striker last month when the Liverpool Echo reported Klopp had earmarked a raid for the talented star, who struck 26 goals in 43 games to help Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Marca also claimed Monaco had rejected a €75million bid from Liverpool for the 18-year-old and while those claims remain unfounded, Liverpool’s interest in the player appears to have stepped up a notch, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

The claim comes from the Daily Mail‘s Liverpool correspondent, Dominic King, having earlier been claimed by French newspaper L’Equipe.

King claims the Reds have ‘thrown their hat into the ring for the £100million-rated striker’, having charted his progress for the past 12 months.

Mbappe may come face-to-face with England in Paris on Tuesday, with France certain to ring the changes after their 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden last Friday.

Should he play, the striker will likely have a clutch of scouts watching him.

However, despite the links to Liverpool, it seems any move to Anfield remains ambitious at best.

Speaking about his future, Mbappe said recently he will consider his next move carefully.

“Why play less?” Mbappe asked. “I’ll have time to reflect on that and, no, I’m not afraid to leave.”

Mbappe, however, admits that although Real boss Zinedine Zidane was his idol growing up, a chance to play under the legend would not necessarily sway his decision.

“I dreamed of Zidane the player, not the coach,” Mbappe said.

“Zidane the player made me dream and still makes me dream when I watch videos of him.

“The coach is completely different, he is a great coach who has quickly achieved results and continues to develop.”