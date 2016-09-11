Report: Lacazette demands ‘fair’ release clause in new deal

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a boost to their future chances of landing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The France international is poised to sign a new deal at the Ligue 1 side, however, Le10 Sport claims that the striker will demand a release clause in his new deal so he can leave for a “fair price”.

The Gunners were reported to have had a bid rejected in the summer, with the amount offered thought to be around €35million.

Lacazette, who is set to earn £100,000-a-week once he puts pen to paper, has made an incredible start to the new campaign, scoring six goals in three games.

Watch: Match in a Minute ~ Arsenal 2 Southampton 1

Arsene Wenger will no doubt be encouraged by Lacazette’s demands and his blistering start to the new season and could return with a fresh bid.

Lyon lost 3-1 to Bordeaux yesterday and Lacazette picked up an injury in the process that could keep him out for a ‘few weeks’.

“It’s a nightmare of an afternoon,” said Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

“The result was very disappointing and we have more bad news.

“[Lacazette] felt a really big pain when he made a run. The doctor will speak tomorrow but we’re expecting it to be a few weeks.”