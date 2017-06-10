Report: Managerless Leeds ‘close’ to signing Stuttgart star

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Alexandru Maxim, according to reports in Romania.

The 26-year-old is understood to be a long-term target for the Championship club, and fresh reports suggest he is ready to accept a new challenge.

Romanian news outlet Digi Sport claim that negotiations between Leeds and Stuttgart, who have returned to the Bundesliga for next season, are at an “advanced” stage.

Maxim is under contract until 2019, so Leeds will have to stump a fee for the player, perhaps even a sizeable one, but there are no indications at this stage what that fee would be.

Leeds are currently without a manager following Garry Monk’s departure, though appear to be laying the groundwork on the deal regardless.