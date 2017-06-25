Report: Liverpool continue to monitor Schalke starlet Meyer

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer, despite signing Mohamed Salah.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool are still keeping tabs on Meyer, who is playing for Germany at the Under-21 European Championships in Poland.

The Reds confirmed their first signing of the summer as they unveiled Roma winger Salah as a Liverpool player.

Despite this, Meyer is reportedly a target due to his versatility; being able to fill the number 10 role but also able to play out wide.

Liverpool will have likely been impressed in their scouting mission too, as Meyer scored for Germany in their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old joined the Gelsenkirchen club in 2009 and his since racked up over 150 appearances for them, scoring 20 goals.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Meyer, who has one year left on his deal and may be allowed to leave this summer.

The report claims that due to his inconsistency this season and the doubts over his contract situation, he could be sold in the coming window.