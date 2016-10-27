Report: Liverpool defender Sakho finally ready to leave Anfield

Mamadou Sakho is ready to quit Liverpool after realising he has no future at Anfield under current boss Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

Sakho, who only signed a new five-year deal 13 months ago, was sent home early from the club’s pre-season tour of the US for apparent lack of respect and poor timekeeping after he was late for three separate meetings on the trip.

Since then, the France international has been dropped to the under-23 squad after he rejected a loan move to Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claims that Sakho has now realised he needs to leave in the January market if he is to resurrect his career after accepting that he won’t be a part of Klopp’s plans moving forward.

His last appearance for the Reds was in their 4-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby in April.