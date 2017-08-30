Report: Liverpool enquire about Roma defender Emerson

Liverpool have made an approach for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, reports in Italy claim.

The report from TuttoMercatoWeb states that the Reds asked about the availability of the Brazilian defender.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to reinforce the left side, and there have been strong links with Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

Emerson is versatile and can play either as a left-back or in a more advanced role down the left side.

The 23-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament in May and is not expected back in action until the end of October.

Liverpool have already taken one player from the Serie A club this summer as winger Mohamed Salah arrived following drawn-out negotiations.

Emerson, full name Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, played in Brazil with Santos before moving permanently to Roma for €2million last year.