Report: Liverpool ‘willing to meet’ £52m price for Real star

James Rodriguez and Isco: Could be sold in the summer

Liverpool are the ‘new favourites’ to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Colombia forward looks likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer after being dropped from their Champions League squad and has been linked with Manchester United, Inter Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich.

But with United not following up on their initial interest and with the other three balking at Real’s asking price, Spanish publication Don Balon claims Liverpool are willing to stump up the full £52million required to sign him.

Though the move seems a little far fetched with Liverpool in talks with Mohamed Salah, the Reds could target an additional frontman should Daniel Sturridge, as expected, leave this summer.

However, it’s claimed the Reds may have trouble convincing Rodriguez to sign should they make an official bid for the player, with reports suggesting the former Monaco man would prefer elsewhere before moving to Liverpool.

But with 25-year-old Rodriguez seemingly no longer wanted at Real, the player may be forced to re-consider his options as he prepares for the next chapter in his career.