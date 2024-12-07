Manchester City have been linked with an astonishing raid on rivals Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold and claims they have already held talks with his agent over a surprise move across the Premier League and are ready to compete with three other elite clubs for his signature.

The right-back is regarded as one of, if not the, best in the world in his position, assisting a hugely impressive 85 goals and weighing in with 19 strikes of his own during his 327 appearances for his hometown club. But with his deal at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Liverpool are in danger of losing the player on a free transfer in 2025.

Indeed, the 26-year-old Reds vice-captain is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just 25 days from now.

The chase for Alexander-Arnold has long been headed by Real Madrid, who have made no secret of their desire to land the 33-times capped England man on a free next summer and have been in what has been described to our sources as ‘constant contact’ with his representatives.

However, a staggering new report from Caught Offside claims Manchester City have now incredibly thrown their hat into the ring for his signature – and have already held talks with the player’s entourage over a hugely controversial transfer across the Premier League.

They claim the Cityzens are trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to ditch his hometown club and move to their title rivals with Pep Guardiola seeking a long-term heir for Kyle Walker, who will apparently be allowed to leave next summer.

And the report claims City are far from the only side to have made proposals to the player. In addition to the Blues and Real, they state that Barcelona and PSG are also keen on signing the player, with his possible free-agency status making of enormous appeal to all four sides.

Liverpool have confidence Alexander-Arnold will extend stay

While time is ticking along quickly on Alexander-Arnold’s deal, sources have told us that the Reds remain ‘calm and relaxed’ over the player’s future, and with the player’s priority always been on extending his stay at Anfield.

However, while an agreement is yet to be reached, it’s easy to see why speculation over his future continues to linger.

To that end, it’s understood that Real Madrid, while ruling out a January proposal to sign him, do remain in the hunt for a free-transfer capture and they are rightly considered, at this stage, as the single strongest threat to their prospects of keeping the 26-year-old on Merseyside.

That said, there remains no panic yet from a Liverpool point of view over the negotiations.

We’ve been told Alexander-Arnold, who wanted to see how Arne Slot fared in the Liverpool hotseat before committing to any new deal, has been hugely impressed by his new manager and that optimism remains high that he will extend his stay.

The player himself has not been too vocal over his future but did admit that Slot has made a big impact on him.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

