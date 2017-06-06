Report: Man United bid £113m to beat rivals to Monaco star

Manchester United have reportedly launched a £113million bid to beat their rivals to the signing of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is the hottest young property in European football and also been linked with big-money moves to Arsenal and Real Madrid.

It is also claimed that United’s neighbours Manchester City have tabled a £104m bid for the 18-year-old, who has had a stunning breakthrough season with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, it’s United who look ready to blow their opponents out of the water with a mammoth bid, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Jose Mourinho is in the market for at least one big-name striker this summer after United turned down their option to bring back Zlatan Ibrahimovic for another season after the Swede suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of the season.

Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku, Atletico Madrid star Antione Griezmann and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but it looks as if United are ready to go all-in on Mbappe.

The teenager faces a tough decision over where his future lies this summer, but at least he has had some advice from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: “Where do you think he might finish?

“Somewhere where he has a good chance to play and is sure to play.

“That is why I think Deschamps made that statement.

“He thinks that he needs to play but I would say as well on the other hand that the boy has made enough impression to be basically sure a club who spends a 100 million for you is basically to make at the start at least the red carpet.

“Nobody will buy a player for a 100 million and say, “Come on, sit in the stands.”