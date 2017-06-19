Report: Man Utd reignite interest in French midfield enforcer

Manchester United have reportedly launched a fresh bid to land Paris St-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi this summer.

United are said to have offered the France international more than the current £610,000-a-month after tax he earns at the French giants.

According to Twitter feed PSG United, Matuidi wants to sign an extension with guarantees of a key role or a move away from the club.

The 30-year-old is out of contract next summer and is attracting interest from across Europe as well as the Chinese Super League.

The report in the Daily Star also claims that Matuidi will make the decision on his future as soon as he returns from his holidays.

Matuidi is widely regarded as the perfect midfield partner for United’s record signing Paul Pogba, with the pair having performed brilliantly as a pair on countless occasions for the French national side.

Jose Mourinho is actively looking for Michael Carrick’s long-term replacement at the base of United’s midfield and has also been linked with a huge bid for Tottenham star Eric Dier and Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

United have made just one signing so far this summer after Sweden international defender Victor Lindelof arrived from Benfica last week.