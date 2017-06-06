Report: Man Utd join Chelsea in race for Juventus star Dybala

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The paper claims that Antoine Griezmann’s decision to remain at Atletico Madrid until their transfer ban has ended has thrown such a spanner in Jose Mourinho’s summer plans that he has moved the Argentinian to the top of his transfer window wishlist.

Dybala, who was brilliant for Juventus in their run to the Champions League final, has a host of admirers, with Chelsea, Real Masrid, and Barcelona all being heavily linked with him in recent months.

While it remains to be seen whether the player can be prised from Juventus, Mourinho is reported to see him as the ideal Wayne Rooney replacement for Man Utd as he embarks upon a summer revamp of his squad.