Report: Man United bid £60m to land PSG defender

Manchester United are reported to have made the first move to sign in-demand defender Marquinhos by lodging a £60m bid for the PSG star.

Spanish newspaper Sport claim Jose Mourinho’s side have made an offer of €69.4million to bring the defender to the Premier League – a deal which would break the world-record fee ever spent on a defender if the deal were to go through.

The current record actually belongs to PSG, who spent £50million to bring Marquinhos’ Brazil team-mate David Luiz to the club from Chelsea back in 2014.

United are vying with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign the versatile Brazilian star, who can operate either at the centre of defence in a flat four, as part of a three-man defensive unit, or as a right-back.

Sport believes PSG are keen to keep hold of the defender, but United’s desire to spend huge money on luring him to Old Trafford means they will likely be swayed into the sale.

Marquinhos, who has 17 caps for his country, joined PSG in a €31.4million deal from Roma in July 2013.

He has made more than 150 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and is contracted to the club until 2019.

United had been keen on a deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, but the reported interest in Marquinhos appears to have ended Mourinho’s interest in the Swede.