Report: Man Utd make contact over €100m Italian striker

Manchester United are reported to have made an approach to Torino over a possible summer swoop for striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italy striker, capped seven times by his country, has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Torino, where he has struck 25 goals in Serie A.

His form has brought him to the attention of several of Europe’s big hitters, but the Daily Express, claim it is United who have made the first move by approaching the Italians.

The Italy striker signed a new deal with Torino in December to extend his contract until 2021 and a £84.5million buyout clause was inserted.

The report says the clause is only applicable to non-Italian teams, amid claims both Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keen.

United also have an interest in Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe, but they feel Belotti could be the easiest of the three options and it’s claimed they see him forming a new-look attacking partnership alongside one of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and their other top target, Antoine Griezmann.

Despite inserting a €100million release clause in the striker’s contract as recently as December, Torino president Urbano Cairo fears he may have undervalued the striker.

“When I included a €100million release clause in Belotti’s contract somebody thought it was an excessive fee, now they think it’s not enough,” he said.

“I think nobody will come here to trigger his release clause and it would be better for him to stay for one more season at Torino.

“I’ve read he’s happy here and I’ll need to talk to him. He can still improve, play one more season for us, play the world [next year] cup and then we’ll see.”