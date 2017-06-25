Report: Man Utd make offer for Roma star Nainggolan

Manchester United have tabled a contract offer to Roma star Radja Nainggolan, according to reports on Sunday.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea credited with interest.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to add to his midfield and bring in a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

According to Italian paper Il Tempo, the Red Devils have proposed a deal worth £6.6million-a-year to the former Cagliari man.

Nainggolan commented on Manchester United’s rumoured interest earlier this month, hinting there is an element of truth to the claims.

“It can be true, it can be not true, that’s something that you have to know. When you play football you have to make choices and last season my choice was to stay [at Roma],” the 29-year-old said.

“We’ll see [what will happen this summer]. I’m going to go on vacation and then we will talk about it.”

Roma are also on the verge of selling two other stars, as defender Kostas Manolas and midfielder Leandro Paredes look set to join Zenit St. Petersburg in a double deal worth €65million.