Report: Man Utd name De Gea price as Mourinho ‘gives up’

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told David De Gea that he can leave Manchester United this summer – but only if suitors Real Madrid meet the club’s asking price.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the United boss has told his No 1 shot-stopper that he will not keep any player against their wishes.

There have been fresh reports linking De Gea to Real Madrid in the summer, and Mourinho has now paved the way for his stopper to finally get his move to the Bernabeu.

The Spain international nearly joined Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2015, however, paperwork issues scuppered the deal.

De Gea signed an extension at Old Trafford shortly after but now could finally be on his way.

While Mourinho will be willing to let his keeper leave this summer, he won’t allow any player leave the club for anything less than their market value.

Real Madrid are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer with current number one Kaylor Navas falling out of favour.

De Gea is their number one target, although they are also keen on Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan’s wonderkid Gianluigi Donnarumma.

When the Manchester United stopper penned a new deal in 2015, he, however, inserted a clause into the contract that gave Real Madrid first refusal.

But the report claims the Red Devils will only sanction the deal if they receive a bid of £60million.

De Gea is likely to push through a move if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Mourinho’s men sit just one point behind Manchester City in fourth and face their city rivals on Thursday night hoping to move into the top four.

United can also secure Champions League football next year by winning the Europa League and will face Celta Vigo in the semi-final of the competition.