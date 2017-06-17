Report: Man Utd set for decisive meeting with Inter over Perisic

Manchester United are set to meet with Inter Milan to discuss a transfer fee for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Perisic in recent weeks, even reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with the player.

The only stumbling block to this point has been United’s inability to agree a fee with the nerazzurri, but according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the two parties are going to meet next week to discuss a fee.

PSG have also been linked with the former Wolfsburg star, however the 28-year-old has already given his green light to move to Manchester United.

Inter are hoping that the Parisiens will come in with a higher bid that United in order to spark a bidding war to drive up price.

The report states that the Serie A side must sell a player for at least €30million by the end of the month in order to avoid penalties for breaching the FIFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.