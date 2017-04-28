Report: Manchester United target eyes Rooney’s No.10 shirt

A Manchester United transfer target has his eye set on Wayne Rooney’s No.10 shirt, with the England international set to leave this summer.

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez reportedly wants the number 10 shirt at Manchester United next season.

It was suggested yesterday in Spanish media that the midfielder has a verbal agreement to join Manchester United in the summer and that his wife had been searching for houses in the area.

And today, Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Jose Mourinho has given the green light to make the transfer happen and allow the midfielder to be allocated Rooney’s number.

The Madrid man is set to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season after only starting 10 La Liga games this campaign.

The Colombian currently wears the number 10 shirt for both club and country and is keen to use that number again at Old Trafford.

The man he would take it from is set to leave United in the summer, with Rooney linked a move back to Everton, while a transfer to the MLS and Chinese Super League is also mooted.

With the expected departure of Rooney, United are on the lookout for a new forward to join the ranks. Their pursuit for reinforcements up front has become even more crucial after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out for an expected nine months with a double cruciate ligament rupture.

Antoine Griezmann continues to be linked while the Red Devils were again linked to a Barcelona forward today. According to reports, Neymar believes United are ready to active £200m clause this summer.