Report: Marseille planning triple raid on Arsenal and Palace

Marseille are reportedly planning a triple raid on the Premier League this summer as they target moves for Arsenal and Crystal Palace players.

The French outfit, who signed Dimitri Payet from West Ham in January, have a budget of around £200m euros to spend this summer and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Palace pair Yohan Cabaye and Steve Mandanda are said to be their main targets.

Giroud is under contract with the Gunners until 2020 but has struggled for goals this season and it is thought that a bid of £20m could convince Arsenal to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Cabaye, who joined Palace from PSG in 2015, is out of contract next summer and despite his good form for the Eagles under Sam Allardyce it is rumoured that the 31-year-old would once again favour a move back to his homeland rather than waiting to become a free agent in 2018.

As for Mandanda, he played for Marseille from 2008-2016 before joining Palace on a free but has failed to dislodge Wayne Hennessey from the number one spot at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old still believes, however, that he can be first choice at a top side and a move back to Marseille seems to make perfect sense at this stage of his career.