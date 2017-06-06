Report: Messi fuming over Real Madrid’s ‘special season’

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is said to be fuming over Real Madrid’s success this season and fears losing the FIFA Ballon d’Or to Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The Argentine forward enjoyed another outstanding campaign on a personal level, scoring 54 goals in all competitions, but Barca missed out on the La Liga and Champions League titles, which were both claimed by their bitter rivals.

According to Gol Newsaper, Messi feels that Real’s outstanding campaign will almost certainly mean that Ronaldo scoops his fifth Ballon d’Or, while Barca were only left to celebrate lifting the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, the latter of which they won by beating Alaves in the final last month.

Messi was also critical of some of the decisions made by former Barca boss Luis Enrique at key times throughout the course of the season.

The 29-year-old now hopes that the club will review their recruitment policy, under new manager Ernesto Valverde, and also invest more in trying to bring through players from their Academy structure.