Report reveals why Messi wants PSG target Griezmann out of Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi no longer wants Antoine Griezmann at the club, according to reports coming out of Spain.

The France international has struggled from day one at the Nou Camp after joing Barca from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. And a move to French giants PSG could now be on the cards.

Barcelona opted to bring in Griezmann over a potential return for Neymar, believing that the attacker would be a big hit.

They paid £105million to sign the 29-year-old, after he had initially turned down a move to Catalonia.

However, Griezmann has struggled to adjust to life at the Nou Camp. He has scored just 15 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

And, now, Ok Diario chief Eduardo Inda, as cited by the Daily Express, has claimed that Messi does not want the player at the club.

“Griezmann does not fit in at Barcelona,” he said.

“The captain does not want him, the hard core of the locker room does not want him. And with the coach the mess is huge.

“PSG loves him and he wouldn’t mind going to PSG in the winter market.”

PSG had a quiet transfer window this summer and are yet to replace Edinson Cavani, who joined Manchester United on a free transfer on deadline day.

Griezmann still fighting for Barca place

And Griezmann could be on the move to the Paris, where he would compete with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi for a starting spot.

But despite being linked with an exit, the Barca star recently vowed to stay and fight for his place.

He said: “Is my future at Barca? Yes.

“I don’t know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right.

“There I am very good, I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach, so I am fine. It has been a very complicated season for all of us but we aim to restart again.”

