Mourinho ‘warns Man Utd not to waste time chasing Ronaldo’

Jose Mourinho has reportedly warned Manchester United chiefs against a bid to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2009.

But the Daily Star claims Mourinho has told United not to get suckered into a long-winded transfer saga and believes his compatriot is simply trying to use United to engineer a better deal for himself at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo dropped a bombshell last week when it emerged he wanted out after being accused of a £13m tax fraud.

And with claims of his potential departure from the Bernabeu having gone into overdrive, an emotional second stint at United has been talked up.

But a source close to Mourinho revealed a sensational return was NOT going to happen.

Asked if Mourinho expected Ronaldo to head back, a United ‘insider’ told the Daily Star: “No. Ronaldo wants only money from Real, nothing more.”

Ronaldo only signed a new five-year deal at Real Madrid in November, with the contract making him one of the best paid sportsmen on the planet.

Although there is no buy-out clause in his new deal, various reports have placed his value at anything between £130million – £250million.

Bayern Munich have already ruled out a move for the player and Mourinho’s reported stance, suggests United too could do the same.

The four-times Ballon D’Or forward has scored a club-record 406 goals in his 394 appearances for Real.