Report: Mourinho tells Rooney to stop criticising team-mates

Jose Mourinho has told Wayne Rooney to focus on his own displays rather than his team-mates’, according to reports.

Manchester United captain Rooney has started the season in poor form and was dropped from the starting XI for the visit of Leicester on Saturday.

With Rooney out of the side, United produced their best performance of the season to beat the reigning champions 4-1 at Old Trafford.

And according to The Sun, Mourinho has had a “heart-to-heart” with the England skipper, who is understood to have vented at team-mates during the half-time break of the Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Portuguese has reportedly told Rooney that he cannot blast other players when he is performing poorly himself.

Rooney is expected to start in the Europa League clash with Zorya Luhansk on Thursday, but is likely to be back on the bench for the Premier League trip to Stoke on Sunday.