Report: Moyes could face FA action over ref bust-up

David Moyes was involved in a furious rant at referee Bobby Madley in the tunnel following Sunderland’s loss to West Ham.

To the disgust of Moyes, the Hammers’ 94th-minute winner from Winston Reid was allowed to stand despite the Black Cats boss’ claims that at least one West Ham player was stood in an offside position for the goal.

The loss to West Ham means Sunderland are still without a win this season and sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening nine matches.

The Daily Star claims that not only did the Scot argue his point to the fourth official on the pitch but he lost his temper with referee Madley when they met in the tunnel.

The former Manchester United boss could be in trouble with the Football Association if Madley included the incident in his match report from the game.