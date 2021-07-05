Manchester United could allow David de Gea to leave on loan this summer amid the likelihood of him losing his place between the sticks.

The Spaniard has proved one of United’s best signings, making 441 outings since signing in 2011. But while he was once the world’s best goalkeeper in many people’s eyes, he has suffered a downturn of late. Not only have errors crept into his game, but he is not playing enough to cement his status.

Indeed, Dean Henderson replaced him in Premier League matches towards the end of last season. Consequently, speculation has heightened over whether he will stay at Old Trafford.

One report has linked United with using De Gea as a makeweight in a transfer for Jan Oblak.

De Gea, meanwhile, reportedly believes that he will stay with the Red Devils and that he will play an important role next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, selling De Gea in a permanent deal this summer is an ‘unforeseeable’ transfer option for United’s football director John Murtough.

However, the newspaper claims that United could achieve a loan exit with a compromise on wages.

De Gea tops his club’s wage bill and so most clubs would struggle to sign him without him lowering his salary demands.

The MEN also speculates which clubs could snap him up; while Oblak will likely remain at Atletico, Valencia and Villarreal are two of the five Spanish teams in next season’s Champions League and could sign De Gea would be a ‘coup’ for either side.

United could make an exit decision on De Gea after adding two goalkeepers to their ranks last week.

Tom Heaton, who left Aston Villa, has returned to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Lee Grant has extended his contract.

Nathan Bishop earned a new deal in January and, as such, the club’s goalkeeping ranks have swelled. What’s more, the Manchester Evening News claims that one goalkeeper leaving now looks an inevitability.

Solskjaer happy with goalkeeping ranks

Speaking ahead of United’s Europa League final against Villarreal in May, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he feels happy with his goalkeeping ranks.

He said: “I’ve got to make difficult decisions before the final – but I feel I’ve got to make very difficult decisions every time I pick a team.

“We’re Man Utd and we should have competition for every single spot in the team.

“I’ve always got top quality players on the bench, whether it is centre-forward, right-wing, right-back, centre-midfield or keeper.

“I’ve said it so many times that I’m the luckiest manager in the world with the two keepers I’ve got.”