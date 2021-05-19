Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy faces a huge battle to keep his squad together this summer amid claims five players want to follow Harry Kane out of the exit door this summer.

Spurs were forced into a statement on Monday night after Sky Sports reported that Kane had officially informed Levy of his desire to leave the north London club. It’s reported that the England captain, unhappy with Tottenham’s lack of progress, has informed Levy he wants to depart this summer. He also wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets underway on June 11.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Kane. Indeed, Tuesday’s Paper Talk claimed Spurs would ask United for an attacker in exchange as part of any deal.

However, the Daily Telegraph claims Levy won’t let Kane go without a fight. Indeed the broadsheet claims Levy is ready to dig his heels in and point blank reject Kane’s exit request.

And it seems the problems don’t end there for Levy. According to The Sun, their season of underachivement will see five other players also seek moves away.

As per the article, that list is headed by Hugo Lloris, who Spurs may have to move on. The France keeper has just 13 months left on his deal and is yet to pen an extension.

As such, Tottenham could be forced to cash-in on their club captain this summer to avoid losing him for free next summer. Paris Saint-Germain – and a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino – looks the obvious option there.

The article claims he will be joined by another first-team regular in Serge Aurier.

With his deal also due to expire in 12 months time, the right-back always looked likely to depart this summer. As per reports, Spurs have placed a €12m asking price for the 28-year-old. Reports at the weekend revealed an agreement over his next club is virtually done.

May 18 Transfer Chatter: Kane swap, Depay to Barca and Kabak set for Germany? Harry Kane's future remains in doubt with swap offers expected from Man Utd and Man City, while Memphis Depay looks set for a move to Lyon and Ozan Kabak could be on his way to RB Leipzig.

More worrying for Tottenham is the claim that another star man, Heung-min Son, could also leave in the wake of Kane’s exit. The South Korean has been a reliable source of goals for Spurs, netting 21 times this season.

The article also suggests regulars Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also seek pastures new this summer.

Club-record signing Ndombele endured an indifferent spell at the club under previous boss Jose Mourinho. After intially struggling to impress, he then became a trusted player under Mourinho’s leadership.

However, he seems to have lost his way again under interim boss Ryan Mason. A big-money move to Spain was recently touted for the Frenchman.

Perhaps the most surprising exit claim though is that of Hojbjerg. He arrived from Southampton last summer and has played 49 times in all competitions. As one of Spurs’ most consistent stars, there has been no indication of the Dane agitating for a move away.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Solskjaer sidesteps Kane transfer questions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, avoided giving anything away about Manchester United’s prospects of signing Kane – but could not avoid a strong hint about their summer plans.

After United’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night, the questions soon turned to team strengthening. More directly, Solskjaer was asked about the prospects of the Red Devils securing the signing of Kane.

However, a coy Solskjaer replied: “I can’t comment on other teams’ players and what’s being speculated and said.

“I want to show the respect Tottenham deserve as well to not talk about other teams’ players.”

A different angle was then tried and Solskjaer was asked if the recent contract extension signed by Edinson Cavani ends their need to sign a new centre-forward.

And that brought a cheekier reply from the United boss who dropped this teasing prediction.

“No, of course I can’t [say we won’t sign another striker]. “Yeah, Edi signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club?

“I can’t say we’re not signing a striker, of course not, because we’re building. We’re working towards a better squad.

“We’re top three two years on the bounce but still not where we want to be.

“Hopefully we’ll end up with a stronger squad when we start next season. We want to be more consistent to challenge the ones in front of us.”

READ MORE: Report claims Kane has already picked next club and is demanding monster contract