Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked the club to fund the transfers of three big-name players to elevate the Reds back into Premier League title contention next season.

The Reds disappointingly fell way short of their recent high standards during the 2020/21 season. Amid a plethora of injuries, the defending champions rallied late to finish third. However, five successive home defeats over the winter left them down in seventh and a long way short of eventual winners Manchester City.

As such, Klopp is reportedly looking to freshen up his squad ahead of a fresh trophy assault in 2021/22.

Liverpool have already boosted their defence with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The French defender cost £36m – and it seems they have now finished shopping yet.

As per Spanish website Fichajes, Klopp ‘has informed the board that it is necessary to make important signings to be able to compete against Manchester City and Chelsea’.

Despite a very strong starting XI, Klopp insists he ‘needs to have a more competitive squad’. As such, he has ‘requested’ that Liverpool try to make three more signings.

Top of Klopp’s requirements are a new midfielder. With Georginio Wijnaldum departing for PSG, filling his gap becomes an immediate priority.

As such, it’s reported that Klopp wants both Youri Tielemans and Renato Sanches brought in.

Tielemans – who has been linked heavily with a move to Anfield – is ‘one of Klopp’s express wishes’. However, the report cites Leicester’s big demands being problematic. As such, they claim a swap deal of some kind could provide a solution.

Sanches, meanwhile, ‘is the player Klopp wants to replace Wijnaldum’ with his value ‘not as high as that of the other two names’.

Finally, Klopp is also reportedly wanting to freshen up his attack with the capture of Kingsley Coman.

Coman has been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool in recent weeks as they look to replenish their attack. Doubts continue to linger about the futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, both of whom turn 30 next year. Salah was the only member of their famous front three to reach his usual levels in 2020-21.

Only two years remain on Coman’s contract with Bayern, so he may be starting to consider his options. He has an extraordinary record of winning the league title in every season of his career.

Even so, getting their hands on these players will stretch the limits of Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards. He’s seen as something of a genius when it comes to negotiating for players. However, the capture of the trio looks a stretch even for him.

Bayern issue Coman warning to Liverpool

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn is adamant his side won’t let Coman and his teammate Leon Goretzka go without a fight.

Furthermore, he claims he’s in talks with them both over new contracts. He appeared to indicate that a transfer away was unlikely, but did over a glimmer of hope to Liverpool if they cannot afford his salary demands.

“We’re in talks with Goretzka and Coman,” Kahn said (via the Mirror). “Absolute top players want to be paid accordingly; we’re not naive about that.

“That’s perfectly fine. With us, there is a limit, which is very clearly defined.

“With [David] Alaba, you saw that at a certain point, we were no longer willing to go further. We don’t push into salary regions that don’t suit FC Bayern.

“We are in very, very good talks with both players. I am optimistic. We have a great package to offer here.

“They always have the chance to win big titles with us and can help shape an era.”

