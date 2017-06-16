Report: Newcastle and Everton battling to land Valencia defender

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen to raid his former club Valencia for defender Aymen Abdennour.

The former Monaco centre-back is thought to be available for around €15million this summer, and Foot Mercato claim the Magpies boss is hoping to swoop.

However, Newcastle can expect to face serious competition for the 27-year-old’s services.

Everton have also been credited with an interest, although Burnley’s Michael Keane is thought to be their top target.

Marseille are also believed to be keen to bring him back to Ligue 1, with ‘several meetings’ already taking place between Abdennour’s representatives and the French club’s sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.