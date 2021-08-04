Report claims Nuno has new Tottenham target with soaring fee up sleeve

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has eyes on a potential transfer for PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke, a report claims.

The new Spurs manager has made a fast start in turning his squad around. Following Toby Alderweireld’s exit to Qatar, the club have agreed a deal to sign fellow centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta. But Nuno has already signed one Atalanta star, with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini arriving amid Joe Hart’s move to Celtic.

As for other additions, reports have claimed that Tottenham are looking at Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

According to the Evening Standard, a new creative talent has indeed become Nuno’s next priority.

However, PSV star Madueke is a new target, despite having previous ties to Spurs. Indeed, he left Tottenham’s youth ranks at the age of 16 to search for a more direct pathway to first-team football.

The 19-year-old has done just that, earning a promotion to the club’s first team in the 2019/20 season.

He made four Eredivisie appearances before the coronavirus lockdown, which shunted his chances of progression.

However, after nine goals and eight assists in 2020/21, his three contributions in three Champions League qualifying games have got him off to a whirlwind start this term.

August 4 Transfer Chatter - Kane's transfer request, Chelsea's Lukaku confidence and Villa planning double swoop Harry Kane looks set to submit a transfer request from Spurs amid the training controversy, Chelsea growing in confidence over re-signing Romelu Lukaku and Aston Villa preparing a double loan swoop from the Premier League, all in today's transfer chatter.

But as a result of his fine displays, the newspaper adds that his valuation is ‘growing’ with every game.

Furthermore, PSV team-mate Donyell Malen’s exit to Borussia Dortmund has increased his fee further.

PSV boss Roger Schmidt admitted that he expected to lose Malen and centre-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been linked with Everton.

However, he did not talk about the potential sale of Madueke, given his exciting rise.

Tottenham eyeing Damsgaard, Madueke transfers

The Evening Standard also reports that Spurs are looking into a deal for Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Sampdoria and Denmark midfielder starred at Euro 2020, scoring a free-kick against England in the semi-finals.

Before that, he played 35 matches in Serie A. Aston Villa have strong transfer interest in him.

Spurs have a host of midfielders currently in their ranks, with creative Englishman Dele Alli looking for a stronger season after struggling under Jose Mourinho.

Where next for Man Utd’s exit-linked 10? Pogba, Martial, Lingard transfer chances rated