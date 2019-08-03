Report: Pogba shocks Man Utd with latest stunt to force exit

Paul Pogba has reportedly shocked team-mates and club officials by failing to turn up for a flight to travel to Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

Three years on from returning to Old Trafford for what was a world-record fee of £89million, the 26-year-old’s future remains under scrutiny.

The France World Cup winner admitted over the summer that he was open to “a new challenge somewhere else” – an admission compounded by his outspoken agent Mino Raiola’s public statements.

But Pogba has knuckled down and impressed during United‘s tour of Australia and Asia, and speculation that he could move to Real Madrid appears to have died down.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Pogba ‘has made a fresh attempt to force a move to Real Madrid’ after failing ‘to turn up for the team flight’ to Cardiff, where United play Milan on Saturday.

He was included in the travelling party for the trip to South Wales and the official reason for him missing the flight is because he ‘aggravated a back injury suffered in training’.

The Daily Mail is having none of that, though, and they add that it ‘appears that he is still looking to force his way out of Old Trafford 12 months after his move to Barcelona was blocked by United chief Ed Woodward’.

Pogba’s absence also came ‘as a surprise to team-mates and club officials’.

