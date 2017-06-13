Report: PSG prepare world-record bid to beat Man Utd to Bale

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Real Madrid an ‘offer they can’t refuse’ in an attempt to beat Manchester United to the signing of Gareth Bale.

The Wales star’s future has come under the spotlight once again in recent weeks, with claims that Real Madrid are preparing to offload him after an injury-hit campaign.

Bale has reportedly told those closest to him that he sees Manchester United as his most likely next port of call – but reports in Spanish publication Dario Gol now claim PSG are emerging as serious contenders to sign him.

The portal quotes journalist Eduardo Inda who explained on TV show ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones de Atresmedia’ that the player is being targeted by PSG chiefs to be their big summer signing.

The journalist claimed: “PSG are interested in Bale and will be prepared to offer the same as they were prepared to offer for Neymar last year, which was €180m – €190million.”

Talk of a potential £160million deal would double Real’s initial investment on Bale from Tottenham back in 2013, and while the player has been a big success at the club, winning three Champions League trophies in his four years at the Bernabeu, the season just elapsed has been a disappointment for the player on a personal level.

Bale managed just 27 appearances for Real, scoring nine times and they would surely be tempted to cash in if PSG were to make a firm bid near these proportions for his services.