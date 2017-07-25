Report: Real Madrid agree £161m deal for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have an agreement ‘in principle’ for the transfer of Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Spanish paper Marca are claiming that Los Blancos have agreed to pay €160m plus another €20m in bonuses for the 18-year-old striker.

The France international is expected to sign a six-year deal at the Bernabeu, where he would earn nearly £200k-a-week after tax.

Should the transfer go through, it would smash the world record fee paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba which was set at £89m last summer. It would also mean that Monaco will have earned over £300m in transfer fees this summer alone.

The report claims that despite Monaco’s threats to report Mbappe’s suitors to FIFA for unauthorised contact, Real Madrid officials met with the Ligue 1 champions least week to discuss a deal.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal all reportedly had interest in the teenager, but if the striker is to leave the club this summer, it appears Madrid will be his destination.